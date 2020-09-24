Sports

Dosu to Rohr: Give invited goalkeepers game time

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Joseph Dosu, has asked Nigeria’s senior national team handler, Gernot Rohr, to hand the three invited shot-stoppers game time when the team files out in next month’s international friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia. Speaking in a chat with journalists, Dosu hailed the coaches to have been brave to invite new hands in goal with the three invited goalkeepers but added that handing the chances to all shot stoppers will be good enough a way to see what they all have to offer the national team of Nigeria.

“Kudos to the coaches for inviting Dele Alampasu and Matthew Yakubu into the team,” the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games gold medalist said. “I hope they will have the opportunity to keep because Maduka Okoye has been called all the time and he has not been in goal apart from one game, so for sure this will be an opportunity for us to see Okoye. “It is important for the coach and Nigerians to see them during the friendly games to be able to assess them. “So for me, I think the coaches have done very well by inviting those three goalkeepers to the national team.”

