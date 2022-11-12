Dote Urban drops debut single, Trivia

Uprising artiste, James Odogwu popularly known as Dote Urban, debuted on the Nigerian music scene with his first official single, Trivia, a high-tempo song with a mix of Afrobeat and Amapiano sounds. Discovering his talent for music back in junior secondary school, the 25-year-old rising star began honing his craft in preparation for a career as a musician.

As with most rising artistes, funding has been a major challenge to his musical journey. Speaking about his inspiration for Trivia, he revealed that he wanted to create a song that people could dance and vibe to. He worked closely with his producer to create the beat, and then went with the flow to record the song. Dote Urban is optimistic about carving a niche for himself in music. A lover of good sound, he looks forward to working with the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Phyno, Olamide, Buju, Omah Lay, and any artiste with an interesting sound.

