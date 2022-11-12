Arts & Entertainments

Dote Urban drops debut single, Trivia

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Uprising artiste, James Odogwu popularly known as Dote Urban, debuted on the Nigerian music scene with his first official single, Trivia, a high-tempo song with a mix of Afrobeat and Amapiano sounds. Discovering his talent for music back in junior secondary school, the 25-year-old rising star began honing his craft in preparation for a career as a musician.

As with most rising artistes, funding has been a major challenge to his musical journey. Speaking about his inspiration for Trivia, he revealed that he wanted to create a song that people could dance and vibe to. He worked closely with his producer to create the beat, and then went with the flow to record the song. Dote Urban is optimistic about carving a niche for himself in music. A lover of good sound, he looks forward to working with the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Phyno, Olamide, Buju, Omah Lay, and any artiste with an interesting sound.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Drinking directly from Ogunde’s wealth of experience was awesome – Dokubo

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Veteran actor, dancer, photographer and pioneer member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Soibifaa Dokubo, talks the Troupe, his career, how he got the name ‘Waka’ and other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME A lot of your colleagues and teeming fans know you as Waka. Tell us how you got and adopted the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for ‘King of Boys 2’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Kemi Adetiba, a Nigerian film producer, has put out the first teaser for ‘King of Boys 2’, her forthcoming movie. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018 blockbuster, ‘ King of Boys’ is getting closer to release especially with confirmed reports that its principal photography stage is done and dusted. Director, Kemi Adetiba announced that filming […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy: I don’t have any rivalry in music industry

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, says he is not in competition with any artist in the music industry. The 30-year-old hitmaker spoke on the rivalry in the music industry when he featured on ‘The Zane Lowe Show,’ which aired on Apple Music 1. Burna Boy also likened himself to a gorilla who would not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica