Dotman drops ‘Hakuna Matata’ album

Labo Entertainment has released album of its rave of the moment singer, Olatunji Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman . The new effort entitled ‘Hakuna Matata’ has seventeen tracks a numbers of lots of creative and prolific producers worked on the project.

 

C EO Labo Business Group, Olabisi Akanbi reveals that ‘Hakuna Matata LP’ is the first studio collection that will be released by the singer under Labo Entertainment .

 

The long playlist hit the street on Friday officially, though he has been teasing and talking about it for a while .

 

Currently, the album which has lots of inspirational songs is finally on music shelves and all digital platforms nationwide.

 

The album has hit song, Enugbe that is already toast of clubs, radio stations, event places in Nigeria and out of shores. Other interesting tracks on the album are Giveaway, Hakuna Matata, Shuga, Mama, Duro, Number One, Tonight and Feelings. Producers that worked on the LP are ID Cabasa, Cobby Dollar, Paq, Cortes Beats, Kentee, Lussh, Meezy, Ckay YO, Fresh VDM, Boy 2Shirtz and Marqaii.

 

It would be recalled that Dotman , the University of Lagos graduate has churned out hits and collaborations with top acts such as Davido, 9ice, Mr. Eazi, DJ Spinall, and DJ Exclusive over six years in the Nigeria music industry.

 

Labo Entertainment is a subsidiary of Labo Group (founded by Olabisi Akanbi) signed Dotman in April 2020 . Akanbi is not a newcomer in the music industry. In its first coming, the label had under its roaster wave-making artistes such as Konga, Sideone, Ecoman, and Smapee.

 

The label which birthed in 2004 had previously worked with commercial successful artistes in the past .

 

Labo hailed from Epe, Lagos state. The entrepreneur studied Business Management at Cavendish College, London before proceeding to broaden his skills at St Patrick’s College, London

