Double Candidacy: Rep sues INEC, NNPP

A member of the House of Representatives representing Gwer West/Gwer East Federal constituency of Benue State, Hon. Mark Gbillah has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) before the court for filing his name as a senatorial candidate in two parties.

Recall that in the INEC final list of candidates for the 2023 general elections released recently, Gbillah is listed as the candidate of both the Labour Party and NNPP for the Benue North West senatorial district.

But speaking in Abuja at the weekend, the lawmaker said: “It is true that INEC’S publication on September 20, 2022 of the list of National (Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives) candidates for the 2023 general elections indicated my name as the candidate for both Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Benue North-West Senatorial District Elections.

“This publication was erroneous and without my knowledge and I have since initiated necessary legal action against INEC and NNPP in order to correct this grievous error.

“I have reliably been informed that the PDP is in the process of instituting legal action against me with regards to INEC’S erroneous duplication of my name on September 20, 2022.

“It is unfortunate that PDP does not appear to be confident about winning the popular votes of the Benue people and has resorted to institution of a plethora of legal actions against candidates of other political parties to try to remove them from the ballot and prevent the Benue people from having other credible options.”

