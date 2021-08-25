Health

Double Covid vaccine protection wanes – study

Although expected, protection against Covid-19 infections fades over time for anyone who has had both vaccines, according to research.

The study shows protection after two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine decreased from 88% at one month to 74% at five to six months and fell from 77% to 67% at four to five months for those who have had the AstraZeneca jab, reports the BBC.

“Waning protection is to be expected and is not a reason to not get vaccinated,” says lead investigator Prof Tim Spector.

Vaccines are still doing a very good job at stopping severe illness and death with Public Health England estimating that around 84,600 deaths and 23 million infections have been prevented in England so far.

“Vaccines still provide high levels of protection for the majority of the population, especially against the Delta variant, so we still need as many people as possible to get fully vaccinated,” adds Prof Spector.

The UK is expected to begin offering some people a third Covid booster jab next month.

