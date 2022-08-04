‘Double-digit lending rates hinder investment in private sector’

The inability of businesses, especially micro, small and medium sized firms, to afford banks’ double-digit lending rates is hampering investment and competition in the country’s private sector, Director- General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Adewale Oyerinde, has said. He stated this while presenting a paper titled: “Promoting synergy between the banking industry and the Organised Private Sector (OPS)” at the maiden National Stakeholders’ conference, organised by the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) held in Lagos, yesterday.

According to the NECA DG, while collaboration between banks and OPS is key to economic growth, the “industry-banking relationship in the country has lost steam as underlined by the declining quantum of loan extended to the productive sector over the years.” He said: “Finance is vital to the growth of any economy. In view of the role of the banking industry, it is one of the key drivers of the economy because it channels funds to borrowers with productive investments particularly the private sectors. This establishes the interrelationship between the banking industry and the private sector.

“Availability of fund and at cheaper rate reduces the cost of production, improves the quality of outputs, or the efficiency with which inputs are transformed into outputs and contributes to the growth of private sector in an economy and the multiplier effect will be poverty reduction; increase in per capita income, increase in the competitiveness of the country and by extension, economic growth. “However, limited access to credit facilities especially long-term funding and the high cost of funds has been one of the major hinderances to the growth of the private sector in Nigeria. Consequently, it has led to increase in poverty rate, unemployment, insecurity, and stagnation of the economy.”

He noted that due to the limited funds available to businesses, the growth of the country’s industrial sector averaged only 0.52 per cent from 2020 to 2021 with an averaged contribution to Real Gross Domestic Product of 9.0 per cent just a manufacturing capacity utilisation averred 52.7 for the same period.

