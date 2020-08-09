Double dose collection by Jurio Luti

Nigerian men’s wear brand, Jurio Luti decided to make an entrance into the Nigerian fashion circle with double dose collections, Ohun Asiko kaftan and suit collection titled ‘Brazen’.

Each collection has its unique vibe. It was raining smart kaftan in the first lookbook which is titled “Ohun Asiko”, a Yoruba word for ‘New Trends’.

The collection is a mix of modern and traditional silhouettes that features vibrant kaftans and infrequent agbadas with embroideries.

Nollywood actor, Okey Jude and model Jagpreet Dadiala were eye candy posing for the camera in these native pieces.

Few days after dropping its first collection, Jurio Luti followed up with the suit collection called Brazen.

Ranging from top notch fabrics like, jacquard, embroidered silk, damask blended with bold colours, the creative director of Jurio Luti, Niyi Ojuri, made Nollywood actor, Okey Uzoeshi and music star Swazz look extra savvy in ‘Brazen’.

According to Ojuri, he concentrated on neat, sleek cuts and classic colours, as the aesthetic of the collections. They are subtle yet sophisticated.

