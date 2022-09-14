Double feats by Xtralarge Farms’ CEO, MD

The popular quote that “ideas rule the world”, especially positive and life-changing ones was recently made manifest when the increasingly popular Wonder Meal, a prime brand of the wavemaking Xtralarge Farms bagged the pride-evoking laurel for the Best Premium Quality Food Product Award, by the African Brands Congress (ABC). Of significance is that Xtralarge Farms is ably led by the highly resourceful and farmfocused couple of Mr. Seyi (CEO) and Mrs. Moji Davids(MD). What more, the prestigious award came soon after the patriotic duo were honoured by the European- American University, Republic of Panama with the doctorate degrees in Business Management and Corporate Leadership. To the critical observers both honours are welldeserved. For the records, it was the duo who came up with the unique concept of Xtralarge Farms, that has the vision of raising a generation of passionate farmers, by creating various agricultural and investment platforms all across Nigeria and beyond. In addition, the company has launched the first-ever Agritech City in Africa, at Idiroko in Ogun state. The million-naira question people are asking is what exactly is the Wonder Meal all about?

