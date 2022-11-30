Double Taxation: FCTA bans thuggery in tax collection

The Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) has banned the deployment of thuggery and uncivilised agents in tax collection within Abuja. This was even as it also unveiled an improved FCT/ State mobile advertisement and haulage permits, through the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS). Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Adesola Olusade, who unveiled the new permits in Abuja, noted that FCTA would no longer tolerate acts of thuggery in the collection of taxes. He stated that the administration has resolved to eliminate all double taxation and also promote the growth of Small Micro Enterprises. Olusade also added that elimination of thuggery in all processes of taxation, was meant to boost the attainment of ease of doing business. According to him, having unhamonised tax collection points, has led to serious loss of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the FCT.

