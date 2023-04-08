Douse Post-Election Tension, APC Support Groups Tells Tinubu, Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have been called upon to douse the current political tension in the country.

the Coalition of APC support groups led by Dele Fulani who made the call at a press conference held in Abuja joined the leadership of the party to heal the ethno-religious wounds now that the elections are over.

This is even as the group specifically appealed to Tinubu to disband the APC Presidential Campaign Council and appoint a spokesman for the office of president-elect.

Fulani said it is time for reconciliation in the polity, and asked APC leaders and especially the Presidential Campaign Council to stop responding to statements by the opposition parties.

Fulani also asked the top echelon of the party to zone the position of senate president of the 10th assembly to the South-East in the interest of fairness, equity and justice.

“Now that elections are over, it is expedient that deliberate effort must be actioned at moderating all forms of communications and conversations emanating from our party and its fold so as to calm nerves and douse the tensions that have already built up in the nation before and after the outcome of the general elections,” he said.

