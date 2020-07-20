Dow partners firms to tackle plastic waste in Nigeria

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has announced Project ReflexNG, a pilot project aiming to collect and recycle plastic waste in Lagos, Nigeria.

The project is aligned to Dow’s global ‘STOP THE WASTE’ sustainability target which will enable the collection, reuse or recycling of one million metric tons of plastic globally by 2030.

The project in partnership with Omnik, RecylePoints and the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre will specifically recycle water sachets through a pilot program, designed to show that they can be collected and recycled to be utilized in new, quality packaging applications.

According to a statement from Dow, the project aims to divert 600 MT of sachet water pouches (approximately 300 million sachets) which otherwise would have ended up in the environment or landfill, into recycling applications, while promoting education to engrain sustainability into a select group of small and medium waste entrepreneurs.

The pilot is set up to enable a viable business case for the use of recyclate (resins made from recycled plastics) in non-food primary packaging applications. An estimated 19 per cent of the Nigerian population still does not have access to clean, safe drinking water.

Though access to clean water has improved significantly over the last decade, it is crucial that everyone has access to it.

The project aims to create an end-use for the waste stream of water sachets, while employing over 200 registered waste pickers through Recycle- Points, for the new waste stream.

The pilot will potentially increase the income of 8,000 RecyclePoints app subscribers.

Lagos Business School’s Sustainability Centre (LBS sustainability Centre) will act as an educational partner to enable small and medium waste enterprises to learn sustainability principles to enhance their businesses.

Currently LBS sustainability Centre runs a Circular Economy series and are partnering with Dow to train a selected group of 40 social entrepreneurs who currently have businesses in the waste management space.

