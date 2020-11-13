Business

Dow, S&P 500 fall as COVID-19 cases spiral

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine. New York became the latest state to introduce social distancing restrictions on Wednesday, as new infections in the United States surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day. According to Reuters, the blue-chip Dow dropped 0.6 per cent as industrial and financial companies sensitive to economic growth fell, with Boeing Co and Goldman Sachs down about two each.

Airlines and cruise operators, among the hardest hit by the outbreak, also fell. The S&P 1500 airlines index declined one per cemt, while Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd fell 3.5 per cent and Carnival Corp tumbled 5.7 per cent.

“With several of the early November catalysts out of the way, the market does appear to be expressing concern with some of the near-term COVID trends,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX Group Inc in New York.

Wall Street’s three main indexes have climbed between eight per cent and 11 per cent in less than two weeks on prospects of measured industry regulation from a potentially divided congress, as well as an encouraging update from a late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial.

