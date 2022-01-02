News Top Stories

Dowen: Autopsy reveals ‘chemical intoxication’ caused Oromoni’s death

Posted on

An autopsy report has revealed that alleged bullied pupil of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

 

The autopsy was carried out by a consultant pathologist at the Central Hospital Warri, by One Dr. Clement Vhriterhire.

 

According to him, Sylvester Oromoni died from ‘acute lung injury from chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force’. It was also revealed that the late student had a scalded upper lip, bruised flanks/ back, acute gastric erosion, acute lung injury, cerebral oedema with raised intracranial pressure and enlarged liver.

 

Dr. Vhriterhire also said the organs are in their normal situs, the pleural pericardial and peritoneal cavities contain no abnormal fluid accumulation or adhesions, while his head and nervous system there is no scalp of injuries.

 

The autopsy also revealed that there was no evidence of external injury on the body, the reflection of the skin of the scalp and exterior chest wall and abdominal wall show no evidence of trauma, while the reflection of the skin of the back flank showed a small area of bruising/ bleeding.

 

It would be recalled that the Dowen College student died as a result of allegedly bullied by his seniors to join a cult group in the Lagos school, which led to uproar including high profile reactions, as many demanded for justice for the 12-year-old boy who died on November 30, 2020, after efforts to save his life failed.

 

His father had claimed that his child was beaten and fed a liquid chemical but Dowen College dismissed the claim. The school claimed the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his mates.

 

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command had released the housemaster and other staff of Dowen College, Lekki arrested in connection with Oromni’s death.

 

