Dowen College: Oromoni died of natural cause, Lagos, Warri post mortem confirmed –Lagos CP

Lagos State Police Command has insisted that the 12 years old Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College Lekki died a “natural death.” The state Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this on Friday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, however, stated that a Coroner Inquest will still be carried out to put to rest the cause of the death. Odumosu, claimed that police investigations revealed that the deceased student was not taken to the hospital for treatment by his parents from when he was taken away from the sick bay at the Dowen College in Lagos, about 10 days before his death. The police boss also said that the two autopsy results, the one from the deceased student’s family and that of all the parties involved and the Lagos State government showed that Sylvester died of natural causes.

He also stated that the toxicology tests carried out from Delta State and the one in Lagos State also did not point out any sign of murder on the body of the late 12 years old student. He further said that the 13 pathologists and consultants from all the parties involved were present during the conduct of the autopsy test in Lagos. He said: “The case has attracted comments and reactions from different quarters, individuals and parents, insinuating cover up. The comments, reactions and insinuations have necessitated the need to react to it and make these clarifications. “On December 9, 2021, all the parties, including the deceased family, the school management and witnesses were interviewed by him at the command headquarters in Ikeja for transparency. “During the open interview, it was unanimously agreed that another autopsy should be carried out where pathologists from all parties would be present, while the investigations were extended to Delta State and Abuja. He also said that, “I will like to state here that investigations revealed that same case was reported at Area Command Warri, Delta State on December 1, 2021.

“It has also been established that a post mortem examination was initially carried out on December 2, 2021, by a Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Clement Vhriterhire of the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State.” The Lagos police boss added that: “The result of the first autopsy, dated December 10, 2021, attributed the cause of death to acute lungs injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma. However, toxicology screening was recommended and also carried out.

“While waiting the result of the toxicology, another autopsy was ordered by the Coroner Magistrate in Lagos State because of the status of jurisdiction. “The second autopsy test was carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on December 14, 2021, in the presence of representatives of all the parties involved in the case. “The result of the second autopsy carried out in Lagos was released on December 21, 2021. The result attributed the cause of death to “Septicaemia labour pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of the right ankle.”

