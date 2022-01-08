News Top Stories

Dowen College: Oromoni died of natural cause, Lagos, Warri post mortem confirmed –Lagos CP

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Lagos State Police Command has insisted that the 12 years old Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College Lekki died a “natural death.” The state Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this on Friday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, however, stated that a Coroner Inquest will still be carried out to put to rest the cause of the death. Odumosu, claimed that police investigations revealed that the deceased student was not taken to the hospital for treatment by his parents from when he was taken away from the sick bay at the Dowen College in Lagos, about 10 days before his death. The police boss also said that the two autopsy results, the one from the deceased student’s family and that of all the parties involved and the Lagos State government showed that Sylvester died of natural causes.

He also stated that the toxicology tests carried out from Delta State and the one in Lagos State also did not point out any sign of murder on the body of the late 12 years old student. He further said that the 13 pathologists and consultants from all the parties involved were present during the conduct of the autopsy test in Lagos. He said: “The case has attracted comments and reactions from different quarters, individuals and parents, insinuating cover up. The comments, reactions and insinuations have necessitated the need to react to it and make these clarifications. “On December 9, 2021, all the parties, including the deceased family, the school management and witnesses were interviewed by him at the command headquarters in Ikeja for transparency. “During the open interview, it was unanimously agreed that another autopsy should be carried out where pathologists from all parties would be present, while the investigations were extended to Delta State and Abuja. He also said that, “I will like to state here that investigations revealed that same case was reported at Area Command Warri, Delta State on December 1, 2021.

“It has also been established that a post mortem examination was initially carried out on December 2, 2021, by a Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Clement Vhriterhire of the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State.” The Lagos police boss added that: “The result of the first autopsy, dated December 10, 2021, attributed the cause of death to acute lungs injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma. However, toxicology screening was recommended and also carried out.

“While waiting the result of the toxicology, another autopsy was ordered by the Coroner Magistrate in Lagos State because of the status of jurisdiction. “The second autopsy test was carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on December 14, 2021, in the presence of representatives of all the parties involved in the case. “The result of the second autopsy carried out in Lagos was released on December 21, 2021. The result attributed the cause of death to “Septicaemia labour pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of the right ankle.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obaseki lauds judges, says verdict ‘victory for truth, rule of law’

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta and Onyekachi Eze

Jubilation erupted among members of the ruling Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state government yesterday over Federal High Court Abuja’s dismissal of alleged certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its members, Edobor Williams.   Delivering his judgement, Justice Ahmed […]
News

Imo contractors protest against debt after jobs’ completion

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Barely a fortnight after pensioners marched to Government House to protest nonpayment of their pensions, aggrieved contractors yesterday stormed the Government House, demanding payment for contracts executed for the Imo State Universal Education Board (IMSUBEB). The angry contractors, numbering over a hundred defied the early morning rain to press home their grievances.   Armed with […]
News

Kalu mourns demise of former Senate President, Joseph Way

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Cross River state over the demise of former Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas. Describing the passing of the politician as a big loss to Cross River State and Nigeria in general, Kalu acknowledged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica