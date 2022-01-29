Dowen College: Oromoni’s father declines comment on resignation of school founder, board

The last is yet to be heard on the death of Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College Lekki, Lagos following the resignation of the founder of the school alongside the board members, as the father of Sylvester declined to comment on the development, however, vowed to continue to fight and would not bury his son until justice is attained. Contacted on phone by our correspondent yesterday, Oromoni said he can’t talk on the matter as it is prejudice, noting that his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has cautioned on making statement to the press.

However, pressed further, he simply retorted, saying: ‘‘Mr. journalist stop bothering, I will talk when the time comes. My son will not be buried until justice is done. The Lagos State government and State Police Command are trying to cover up this matter and that will not be allowed.’’ It will be recalled that during the wee the management of the collefe in a statement on Thursday, said Olumide Philips and other founding members of the school’s board of governors have resigned their from their positions.

According to the statement signed by Tomi Borishade, on behalf of the board, the decision is part of efforts by the school to restrategise after the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni. The 12-year-old student died last November after he was allegedly attacked by five of his colleagues for refusing to join a cult group. Oromoni’s father had claimed his child was beaten and fed a liquid chemical that eventually led to his death. Dowen College, however, dismissed the claim, alleging that the boy sustained injuries while playing football with colleagues.

In the statement, the school further said it is currently reviewing its policies in the wake of Oromoni’s death to forestall similar experiences in the future. It added that such policy review was to “reassure the public of our best intentions and how the interest of all parties can best be served in sustaining and growing the good and privileged legacy of the school.” The school also vowed to sack anyone found responsible for “administrative lapses in duties” during its review process. “As we review our processes, the school authority will not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the duties of their positions,” it read.

“We are keen on ensuring that this type of situation never arises again. More significantly, the founding members of the Board of Governors including the Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr Olumide Phillips who have worked tirelessly over the years to develop outstanding children both in and out of the school, have chosen to retire and pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.” The school said its board of governors had agreed to engage external consultants to work with the school’s management “over the next few months to ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed.” The first autopsy earlier released to the public had revealed that Oromoni died of “chemical intoxication”.

