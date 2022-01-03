Metro & Crime

Dowen College: Police not done with investigation -Odumosu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

 

….explains why all accused were released

The Lagos State Police Command have said that they have not yet concluded investigation into the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr of Dowen College, Lekki area of the state.

 

ThestateCommissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed thistoJournalistsovertheweekend at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja said that on the case of Dowen College Student’s, we are not yet at the peak of the investigation.

 

He said: “We have sent the report totheDepartmentofPublic Prosecutionforlegaladviceofthosearrested and they have to reply. “Wehavegonethroughthemedical autopsy, which is the Post mortem.

 

The Post mortem was carried out in Delta State, it was also carried out in Lagos State too. “The one done in Delta State was only witnessed by the parents of the deceased.

But after I held a meeting with the parties concerned, at the instances of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwao Olu and the Inspector GeneralofPolice, becausethecasehasto be transferred.” Odumosu added that, the Port mortem that was carried out in Lagos had in attendance all the parties involved, that is, parents of the deceased, parents of the students accused, the school authority and government officials.

 

“These were the four parties that witnessed the post mortem. The result is out, but it has not brought out the issue of murder on anybody. But toxicology will be carried out which is the final one. But the interim one has been done.

 

“Based on the result of the autopsy, the court order that we got has elapsed and we have released the House Master and others on bail. It is a murder case that is not bailable.

 

Every other offence are bailable and they have been in custody for more than twenty days and that is infringing on their fundamental human rights. Since medical and legal reports have not indicted them so far for murder,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, recovers from COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has recovered from COVID-19 infection.   The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said Abayomi’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test returned negative on Sunday evening.   While sharing the news of his recovery on his Twitter handle yesterday, […]
Metro & Crime

Edo deputy gov’s brother abducted

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Armed men have kidnapped Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his children to school in Benin. However, no contact has been established between the kidnappers and the victim’s family. A source close to the Shaibus yesterday said the incident […]
Metro & Crime

Monitor ongoing 377 ward projects, Sanwo-Olu tells community leaders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Best three CDAs get new buses Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday appealed to residents of Lagos State to monitor the 377 projects going on at the various wards to ensure the standard jobs are delivered as approved. The governor made the appeal leaders of various Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees (CDCs) in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica