Dowen College: Police not done with investigation -Odumosu

The Lagos State Police Command have said that they have not yet concluded investigation into the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr of Dowen College, Lekki area of the state.

ThestateCommissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed thistoJournalistsovertheweekend at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja said that on the case of Dowen College Student’s, we are not yet at the peak of the investigation.

He said: “We have sent the report totheDepartmentofPublic Prosecutionforlegaladviceofthosearrested and they have to reply. “Wehavegonethroughthemedical autopsy, which is the Post mortem.

The Post mortem was carried out in Delta State, it was also carried out in Lagos State too. “The one done in Delta State was only witnessed by the parents of the deceased.

But after I held a meeting with the parties concerned, at the instances of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwao Olu and the Inspector GeneralofPolice, becausethecasehasto be transferred.” Odumosu added that, the Port mortem that was carried out in Lagos had in attendance all the parties involved, that is, parents of the deceased, parents of the students accused, the school authority and government officials.

“These were the four parties that witnessed the post mortem. The result is out, but it has not brought out the issue of murder on anybody. But toxicology will be carried out which is the final one. But the interim one has been done.

“Based on the result of the autopsy, the court order that we got has elapsed and we have released the House Master and others on bail. It is a murder case that is not bailable.

Every other offence are bailable and they have been in custody for more than twenty days and that is infringing on their fundamental human rights. Since medical and legal reports have not indicted them so far for murder,” he said.

