Down to the wire as curtains fall on COVID-19 ravaged Premier League

The curtains today fall on a Premier League that will go down in history for being overshadowed not by events on the field of play but rather by an unseen enemy off it.

Until March 13, the 2019/20 season was on course to conclude on its scheduled day of May 17, until the coronavirus pandemic descended forcing the whole world to virtually shut down and thus for the first time since the World War II (1939-45) all sporting activities were also put on hold.

The game between Leicester and Aston villa on March 9 was the last match played before the suspension. In fact at the height of the pandemic, it was not even certain that the world’s most lucrative league, which was suspended after 29 matches, would even be concluded.

All sorts of options and scenarios were considered by the football authorities until it was finally decided to resume the beautiful game albeit for the first time in history inside empty stadia.

And thus on June 17 after numerous testing of players, officials and putting other safety protocols in place ‘Project Restart’ finally kicked off with Manchester City hosting Arsenal to end a hiatus that lasted exactly 100 days.

For Liverpool, which had been the best team by a kilometre before the suspension, the resumption allowed the Reds to be formally crowned champions on the field of play and this duly came on June 25 when Manchester City lost 2–1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, mathematically confirming Liverpool as champions and marking their first league title in 30 years, and their first of the Premier League era.

Incidentally, upon winning the league, Liverpool claimed the unusual achievement of winning the Premier League earlier than any other team by games played (with seven games remaining) and later than any other team by date (the only team to clinch the title in the month of June).

However, with the Reds being crowned champions and Manchester City and second there is still the small case of which team finishes third and fourth between, Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United; and consequently securing the last two Champions League ticket.

Chelsea’s midweek loss to Liverpool means that United is currently third going into the final day and only need a draw at Leicester to deny their hosts and at least finish fourth.

On their part the Blues have a tricky home tie against Wolves who need to either win or match Tottenham Hotspur ’s result at Crystal Palace to guarantee them a ticket. But if Spurs better Wolves’ result, they will climb above them into sixth and pick up the ticket.

At the other end of the table, on July 11, Norwich City became the first team to be relegated to the Championship after a 4–0 defeat at home to West Ham United.

Following the conclusion of outstanding games in midweek, as things stand two from Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth will join Norwich in the Championship next season.

Although Aston Villa and Watford are both on 34 points, Villa is in 17th spot courtesy of their better goals’ advantage; while Bournemouth is 19th three points adrift of them.

However, at the end of the day the 2019/20 season will be remembered as the league that began on August 9 and end July 26 – a marathon 11 months, instead of the usual nine, all because of a virus, called COVID-19!

The fallout from the pesky virus has already affected the new season which is now scheduled to kick off on September 12 instead of the normal August. It is also not yet clear if fans will be allowed into the grounds.

But whatever is the situation football fans around the globe, who had to endure empty stadiums (somewhat mitigated by covered stands), no traditional ball boys and piped sound effects over stadia loudspeakers, are still delighted that they were able to enjoy the thrills, chills and nail-biting conclusion of the 2019/20 Premier League

