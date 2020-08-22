News

Downpour: LASEMA intensifies preparedness

Following the heavy downpour prediction and its possible negative impact on the residents, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has activated a response plan and preparedness to manage the situation and mitigate its adverse effects on the people.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), had listed Lagos East, Lagos West and Lagos Central Senatorial Districts, saying heavy rainfall is expected in September as some of the areas vulnerable to flooding in the state. Director General of LASEMA, Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, who spoke on the preparedness when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board at Yaba, said that state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), is collaborating with the Primary Health Care Board in case of any eventuality of emergency at the grassroots.

The LASEMA boss said that partnering with over 200 PHCs across the state which is the closest health facilities to residents at the grassroots was very key to effective disaster management. Oke-Osanyintolu, who spoke through the Director of Operations, Olatunde Akinsanya, said the visit was to examine the level of preparedness of various stakeholders in the emergency response sector of the state. According to him, aggressive campaigns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage channels to avoid blockages and allow for free flow of water anytime it rains to prevent imminent flooding would be intensified.

