Downpour of Woe: Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Kwara community

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the recent devastating rainstorm that badly affected several buildings at Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, rendering scores homeless and destroying property worth millions of naira, the state government’s reaction to the incident and the plight of those affected

Scores of residents of Igbaja community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state would not forget Thursday, April 7, 2022 in a hurry as the people are still counting their losses following the torrential rainfall that went awry in the ancient agrarian community. In the wake of the devastating downpour which was accompanied by a severe storm, no fewer than 80 buildings, private and public, were badly hit, destroying property worth millions of naira and rendering scores homeless, which is a double whammy for the victims as they are now left to the elements as the rainy season is just getting underway. The downpour, which reportedly started around 11pm and lasted for about an hour, affected, among others, ECWA Demonstration Primary School, ECWA Theological Seminary, FOMWAN Primary School, Divisional Police Headquarters and Mosunkan-ire area where a number of houses and shops were also badly affected. Our correspondent learnt that the roofs of several buildings were completely blown off by the rainstorm, leaving the residents to lament and ruminate over their losses. One of the victims, Mr. Johnson Folaranmi, who spoke with New Telegraph, expressed sadness over the ugly incident and their monumental loss, and, therefore, sought the support of the federal and Kwara State governments, as well as well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to help them cushion the devastating effects of the disaster. He said: “The rainstorm occurred three days ago at about 11 o’clock in the night. We were panicky and overwhelmed because we have never witnessed such a rainstorm before. “The rainstorm came in another dimen sion, but we thank God that no life was lost. My wife, children, visitors and I came out unhurt. The government had in times past risen up to intervene and assist the affected people, particularly the poor. I am certain that ours will not be an exception. I am a retiree from Ifelodun Local Government and I believe in the mercy of God. We await the assistance of governments, organisations and well-meaning individuals.”

Headmistress’ lamentations

The Headmistress of the affected schools also rued the incident, lamenting that the incident greatly destabilised the pupils and academic activities. The Imam of Oke Suna, Idi Aba, Alfa Ismail, lamented that as a result of the incident they could not observe their congregational prayers in the mosque because the mosque was badly affected by the rainstorm. Fielding questions from our correspondent on the incident, the Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor, Hon. Kayode Oyun Zubair, who hails from the community and who was on assessment tour to the affected areas, empathised with the victims, sued for calm, assuring the people that relevant government agencies would be mobilised as soon as possible to respond to the havoc caused. He added that the devastating incident was as a result of climate change, and therefore, tutored residents of the state on deforestation, saying its repercussion would bring nothing but collateral damage and disaster to human livelihood and property, thanking God that there was no casualty in this particular incident. He said: “Deforestation, which means the felling of trees and other vegetation, can cause climate change, desertification, soil erosion, fewer crops and flooding, among others, including some infectious diseases in humans. Government has variously warned against felling of trees because of its inherent danger to human lives and properties. So, cultivate the habit of afforestation by replacing any tree felled with the planting of another.” Consequent upon the devastating incident, Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq sent a high-powered delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril, to Igbaja to sympathise with the victims of the rainstorm which affected over 80 public and private properties. “It is not a happy situation and that is why His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sent us here to commiserate with our people. So, we are sympathising with them,” leader of the delegation and Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jubril told newsmen dur dimening the visit. “The incident was a natural disaster. We cannot control it but we need to console our people. They should see it as a test of faith.” Jubril assured the victims that the state government would offer assistance to help cushion the adverse effects of the rainstorm. He added: “Our coming here is one of the ways the state government will intervene in assisting the victims by firstly sympathising with them and offering assistance to cushion the adverse effects of the rainstorm. We pray such won’t reoccur here or elsewhere.” At the palace of Elese of Igbaja, the Secretary to the State Government said Governor AbdulRazaq shared in the grief of the community, assuring the traditional ruler that the government would offer its modest support for the victims.

Oba’s appeal

Responding, the Elese of Igbaja, Oba Ahmed Babalola Awuni Arepo III, applauded the governor for sympathising with the town and its people, particularly for the government’s readiness to assist the victims of the rainstorm. “We are very grateful to Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq for sending this delegation to us at this period. We thank him for remembering us. We also remember him always. May God Almighty grant his heart’s desires,” the monarch said. “We admit that the incident was a natural disaster and it happened at a time when there’s paucity of funds everywhere. Though I am aware some victims have started repairing their properties except public property and some individual houses, we seek government’s intervention in ameliorating their sufferings.” Other places visited by the government delegation included ECWA Demonstration Primary School; ECWA Theological Seminary; Divisional Police Headquarters Igbaja and Mosunka-ire area where a number of houses were affected. This is only the latest in a string of weather related incidents to hit (Kwara nickname). In September 2020 a late night downpour in the Ilorin metropolis damaged scores of houses, walls, electrical poles and including some buildings in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the capital of Kwara State. Houses located at Ita’adu, Alagbado and Okelele communities were some of the most affected by the havoc caused by the rain. Nurudeen Otte, one of the affected residents, said the rain met him and his family unprepared and they needed to move to a neighbour’s house when the roof of their house was removed by the storm. “We had already gone to sleep when the rain started and I didn’t expect it to be too heavy like it was. I had to move my family to our neighbour’s house when our roof was removed,” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...