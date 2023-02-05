Body & Soul

Doyin Abiola: A media matriarch becomes octogenarian

She is best known as the wife of the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola. But beyond that role, she is also known as one of the first few women who rose to the peak of journalism in Nigeria. Although he husband has passed on over 20 years ago, Dr. Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola,(Nee Aboaba), maintains her status as one of the feminine symbols and pillar of Nigerian media. She was the Managing Director and Publisher of National Concord Newspaper and was the first Nigerian woman to be an editor of a Nigerian daily newspaper.

Dr. Abiola was educated at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, where she earned a degree in English and Drama in 1969. After graduation, she started work with the Daily Sketch Newspaper in 1969. During this period, she started writing a column in the newspaper called Tiro, which was addressing sundry issues of public concern, including gender matters.

In 1970, she left Daily Sketch Newspaper and traveled to the United States to pursue a master’s degree programme in Journalism. Upon her return, she was employed as a Features Writer at Daily Times and rose to become the Group Features Editor. She later went to New York University and obtained a PhD in communications and Political Science in 1979. After her PHD programme, she returned to the Daily Times and was deployed to the Editorial Board, where she worked with other experienced editors like Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa and Amma Ogan.

It was, however, to be a short stay as the newly formed National Concord Newspaper invited her to be its pioneer daily editor. She then moved to be an editor of National Concord newspaper. She was promoted to be the Managing Director/editor-in-chief in 1986. She became the first Nigerian woman to become the editor in chief of a daily newspaper in Nigeria. Her career at National Concord Newspaper spanned three decades.

She also served in various capacities in the media industry in Nigeria. She was the Chairperson of the Awards Nominating panel at the first Nigerian Media Merit Award to be hosted in Nigeria. She was a member of Advisory Council, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, Ogun State University. President Muhammadu Buhari extolled the skills and brilliance, which saw Abiola making history at a young age as first female newspaper Editor in the country. Buhari said he shared the joy of the milestone with the eminent media personality and opinion moulder, who started her journalism career in 1969, earned a doctorate in Communications and Political Science in 1979.

He also noted that the media personality had brought more depth and scope into publishing with many years of experience. According to him, Abiola’s passion for research and learning shaped her intellectual contributions to the vibrant and dynamic Nigerian media. He also lauded her for fearlessly chasing and upholding the truth, and working zealously for the good of the majority, particularly in good governance and democracy.

 

