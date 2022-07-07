Politics

Doyin Okupe resigns as Peter Obi’s running mate

Dr. Doyin Okupe has resigned as the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP).

Okupe, in a tweet on Thursday said he had tendered a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), withdrawing as running mate to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The former spokesman to ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, said a replacement for his candidacy would be announced by the party chairman.

“This afternoon, I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by the National Chairman of the party shortly.

“I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the LP,” Okupe tweeted.

The social media space has been saturated with stories of a possible running mate to Obi, in the person of former senator, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

 

