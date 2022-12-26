Dozens dead as big freeze grips North America

At least 34 people have died in the US as a severe Arctic freeze continues to grip much of North America.

The worst-hit area has been Buffalo, in upstate New York, where seven weather-related deaths were recorded and strong winds have hampered rescue efforts, reports the BBC.

The storm has wreaked havoc for days. Over 250,000 US homes and businesses remained without power early on Sunday.

The reach of the blizzard conditions has been unprecedented, stretching from Canada as far south as Texas.

The “bomb cyclone” winter storm – which occurs when atmospheric pressure plummets, causing heavy snow and winds – has disrupted travel across the country.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled, preventing many people from reaching their families at Christmas.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul – a native of Buffalo – said : “This will go down in history as Buffalo’s most devastating storm.”

Some of the seven dead in the area were found in cars and snow banks, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told Reuters news agency.

Storm-related deaths were also reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado.

More than 273,000 customers across six New England states and 169,000 in North Carolina were without power on Saturday afternoon, according to the CBS network.

CNN estimated the number of affected homes and businesses at 250,000 by 1100 EST (1600 GMT) on Sunday.

The western US state of Montana is the worst hit by the cold, with temperatures dropping to -50F (-45C).

In Canada, the provinces of Ontario and Quebec are bearing the brunt of the storm.

In Quebec almost 120,000 customers were without electricity on Sunday. Officials say it some could take days for some households to be reconnected.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...