News

Dozens killed in Israeli religious festival crush

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At  least 44 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious festival in the north-east of Israel.
The national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said dozens more had been wounded at the Lag B’Omer festival, at the foot of Mount Meron, reports the BBC.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a “heavy disaster” and said he was praying for the casualties.
Tens of thousands reportedly attended, making it the largest event in Israel since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Dozens of ambulances attended the scene and emergency services laid out bodies under foil covers on the ground. Police asked everyone at the site to evacuate.
Emergency officials said 38 people were in critical condition at the site, with six more critically injured but evacuated and scores more wounded less seriously.
“MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens wounded, and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated,” a tweet read.
Early reports suggested a structure at the site collapsed, but MDA officials later said it was the result of a stampede. Police sources told Haaretz that it started after some attendees slipped on some steps, causing dozens more to fall.
“It happened in a split second; people just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” a witness told the newspaper.
Videos posted online show thousands of people tightly packed together for the event, before struggling to flee the chaos as the incident unfolded.
One pilgrim reportedly thought there was a bomb alert when loudhailer messages were heard urging the crowds to disperse.
“No one imagined that this could happen here,” the man told Channel 12 TV. “Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness.”
Yanki Farber, a reporter with Orthodox Jewish website Behadrei Haredim described it as a “big disaster”.
“Over a thousand people together tried to go down a very, very small place, very narrow road and they just fell on top of each other,” he told the BBC.
Earlier in the day officials said they were not able to enforce coronavirus restrictions at the site due to the huge crowds.
Police reportedly said they had arrested two people for disrupting their efforts to keep order before the stampede occurred.
What is the Lag B’Omer festival?
Tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews make a pilgrimage to Meron each year for Lag B’Omer, an annual religious holiday marked with all-night bonfires, prayer and dancing.
The town is the site of the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century sage, and is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world.
According to the Times of Israel, organisers estimated that 100,000 people arrived on Thursday night, with more due to arrive on Friday.
Last year’s celebration was restricted, but Israel’s successful vaccination programme – one of the fastest in the world – has allowed it to lift many restrictions in recent months.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

SERAP, 261 others drag NBC to court over ‘illegal’ N9m fine on media houses

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the S o c i o – E c o – nomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 261 concerned Nigerians comprising of civil society organisations and media groups have dragged the Acting Director- General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai […]
News

JUST IN: More stranded Nigerians arrive from S’Arabia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Another batch of 424 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia has arrive the country. The Saudi Air flight that brought them, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 11:58 am Friday. This is the third mercy flight organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NICDOM) this week after more than 300 […]
News

Woman arrested in Vatican fraud scandal

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Italian finance police official told Reuters that Marogna was arrested in Milan. Italian media reports said she was arrested under an international warrant issued by Vatican magistrates. In recent days, Italian media have run interviews in which Marogna said she had received €500,000 ($587,350) from Becciu to run a “parallel diplomacy” to help […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica