News

Dozens of migrants feared drowned off Tunisia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 34 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa – including children and babies – are missing off the Tunisian coast after their boat capsized.

It is the fifth migrant boat to sink in two days, with seven people confirmed dead so far, and 67 still missing, reports the BBC.

Authorities believe the boat was heading for Italy.

The Tunisian coast guard has reportedly stopped 56 boats from leaving the country, bound for Italy, in the past two days.

Houssem Jebabli from the Tunisian National Guard said that more than 3,000 migrants had been detained attempting to leave the country.

Tunisia has become a launch pad for migrants to leave, bound for Europe. United Nations data shows that at least 12,000 migrants who arrived in Italy this year left from Tunisia, compared to 1,300 in the same time period last year.

Last month, Tunisian President Kais Saied accused sub-Saharan African migrants living in the country of causing a crime wave and described them as a demographic threat.

His comments were widely criticised by the African Union and denounced as “racist hate speech” by human rights groups.

Speaking at a summit in Brussels on Friday, Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned there may be a “migratory wave” towards Europe if Tunisia’s political and economical situation does not stabilise.

Tunisia is currently facing its worst financial crisis after negotiations for a loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stalled.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also warned that Tunisia urgently needs to reach a bailout deal with the IMF.

Tunisia has also faced significant political challenges since July 2021 when Saied seized most powers, shut down parliament and moved to rule by decree.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

OAIC expresses hope for better Nigeria as CAN president sets to grace thanksgiving

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Grace, Most Rev (Dr) Daniel Okoh alongside other religious and national leaders, are expected to grace the thanksgiving service of the newlyinstalled president, His Most Eminence, Elder Dr Israel Akinadewo and other regional executives of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigerian Region. Thethanksgivingservice with […]
News

Reps to probe petroleum subsidy regime from 2017

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives will on Thursday inaugurate an ad hoc committee to investigate the petroleum products subsidy regime in Nigeria from 2017 to 2021. The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) at Wednesday plenary. Presenting the motion, Ogun complained at the secrecy behind the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,114 fresh infections, 27 new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,114 new positive cases of the coronavirus across 22 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were disclosed in the agency’s update for January 29, 2021. With Friday’s figures, more than 9,000 samples have been confirmed positive within the past seven days. The […]

Leave a Reply