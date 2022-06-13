DP warns Ayade over borrowing, conducting LG election

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Senator Sandy Onor has warned the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade of “dire consequences” if he takes any further loan during his less than one year to leave office.

Onor, who gave this warning at the weekend, alleged that the Ayade was planning to borrow N35 billion in order to frustrate the next government. The PDP governorship candidate, while describing the plan as “wicked and inconsiderate” noted that “in the eyes of the law” there is no House of Assembly in the state and borrowing by Ayade should be seen as null and void.

He said: “You should be able to reclaim this state from people who have no value for your life; the same people who are now making moves to borrow another N35 billion, with only a few months to the end of his administration.” He added: “As at March this year, the debt profile of this state stood at $279 million according to the Debt Management Office.

Yet, the outgoing government is thinking of conniving with the State House of Assembly to borrow this whooping sum just to put a final nail on the coffin before they leave the stage.

“We must not allow this to happen because the incoming government will be inheriting a mountain of debt. In any case, in the eyes of the law, there is no House of Assembly in the state and that carries the imprimatur of this Assembly is null and void.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...