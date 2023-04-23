DPIHD picks under secretary

Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development (DPIHD) has appointed a Nigerian, Fr. Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo as under secretary. Ekpo, a member of clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia in Nigeria has been an official in the general affairs section of the Vatican Secretariat of State since September 2016. Also, he has been serving as chaplain to before his new appointment on 17 March 2023. He obtained a Doctorate in Systematic Theology (DST) from the Australian Catholic University and a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Romebased Pontifical Gregorian University.
