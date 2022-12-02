DPN partners 9mobile on new call center

In a bid to increase customer satisfaction and provide excellent service delivery, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria (DPN), the market leader in the quick service restaurant sector in Nigeria, has launched its new call centre in collaboration with Nigeria’s telecommunication giant & long-term service provider, 9mobile.

This innovation was executed in line with the brand’s promise to prioritise customer satisfaction. With this launch, customers’ orders will be taken and delivered faster with less wait time for the customers. The customer’s purchase journey will be seamless and faster.

The call centre will also serve as the customer contact centre to assist its valued customers with any concerns they may have. Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lagos recently, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Eat’N’Go Africa, Mr Patrick McMichael, said: “As an organisation, Eat’N’Go is committed to always being at the forefront of customer satisfaction and by adapting to innovative ways we will keep improving on our service delivery which the call centre avails us.” On the collaboration with 9mobile, Patrick said: “The partnership with 9mobile will revolutionise the food delivery service in Nigeria, providing us more opportunities to be easily accessible to our customers and providing more channels of communication to our customers while employing technology to improve service delivery.” Also present at the launch was the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, who expressed his delight with this new partnership.

His words: “Eat’N’Go Africa is one of our key enterprise customers and we are truly delighted to be part of this innovative approach to excellent customer service delivery as it aligns with our brand attributes which are encapsulated in three key ways, quality of service, innovation and customer experience.”

Juergen expressed that this partnership further showed the extent to which technology can be deployed to ease the way business is done, saying “as an innovative company, we are pleased to provide our support to your organization as a lot of what we will be doing will ride on quality telecom technology that will help you scale. So, we are happy to have you as our partners.” Meanwhile, the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) also revealed that it had launched its new chicken and jollof rice menu with four tasty new sauces (Shawarma, BBQ, Sweet-chill, and the spicy Pepper sauce) to pair with favourite chicken. The new chicken menu has also been partnered and served with Nigeria’s favorite staple Jollof rice that is cooked fresh in every store daily.

