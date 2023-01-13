DPO allegedly kidnapped in Plateau

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) name withheld of Pankshin Division, Pankshin Local Government of Plateau State has been reportedly kidnapped 24 hours after he was posted to resume work. It was gathered that the police officer who recently resumed duty at the Divisional Office was kidnapped on Wednesday evening. A source from Pankshin who disclosed to New Telegraph said the Police officer was posted to Pankshin and had just resumed last Wednesday before he was kidnapped. As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state’s command, DSP Alfred Alabo, was yet to respond to calls neither did he reply messages sent to him.
Related Articles
Westa Solar Secures 1.5m Euro Mezzanine loan for projects in Nigeria
Owing to Nigeria’s inadequate power supply and incessant collapse of the national greed, experts say it will be difficult for the country to meet electricity demands of manufacturers in the country. With Nigeria’s peak generation capacity being 5,300 MW and daily power demand estimated at 17,520 MW, the on-grid electricity supply is insufficient to meet […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Corruption: EFCC uncovered $37.5m property transaction involving minister, bank MD – Bawa
…says $20 million cash evacuated from minister’s house The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is investigating a serving minister over her alleged involvement in the purchase of a property estimated to cost a whopping $37. 5 million. The house was allegedly sold to the minister by a Managing Director (MD) of a bank, whose […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NIPOST boss: APC still remains best option for Nigeria’s progress
The Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, at the weekend said the All Progressives Congress (APC) still remains the best option for Nigerians. Adewusi stated this shortly after revalidating his membership of the party in his Unit 05, Ward 06 Sango- Okolo Eruwa, Ibarapa East […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)