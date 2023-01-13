DPO allegedly kidnapped in Plateau

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) name withheld of Pankshin Division, Pankshin Local Government of Plateau State has been reportedly kidnapped 24 hours after he was posted to resume work. It was gathered that the police officer who recently resumed duty at the Divisional Office was kidnapped on Wednesday evening. A source from Pankshin who disclosed to New Telegraph said the Police officer was posted to Pankshin and had just resumed last Wednesday before he was kidnapped. As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state’s command, DSP Alfred Alabo, was yet to respond to calls neither did he reply messages sent to him.

