Metro & Crime

DPO killed as police repel bandits attack in Imo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, was on Monday killed while leading a police team to repel an attack by bandits on Omuma town in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the Area Commander of Omuma Area Command, ACP Benjamin Abang, based on information received that bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma Town, he immediately alerted the tactical teams of the command who launched an attack on the bandits’ convoy.

Six of the bandits were neutralised, while 11 of them were arrested.

But the DPO, CSP Dooiyor, was killed during the attack.

The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits, which include two Toyota Highlander SUVs with registration numbers: Abia MBL 517 AT, LAGOS, JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk coloured unregistered Lexus SUV.

According to a statement, the command’s tactical teams and Special Forces led by ACP Evans E. Shem are currently combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has warned bandits with a penchant for incursion into Imo from neighbouring states to keep off the state or face dire consequences.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Armed bandits abduct 18, abandon woman, baby in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

… Chief of Staff, DG narrowly escape Armed bandits have abducted 18 passengers in a Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus travelling from Kontagora to Minna, Niger State.   Findings by our Correspondent have it that the attack occurred along Yakila village in Rafi Local government Area of the state. The attack, which occured on Sunday afternoon, […]
Metro & Crime

We’re building bridges, celebrating hard work as AK clocks 33 – Ememobong

Posted on Author Reporter

  With September as the month of the creation of Akwa Ibom State, the Ministry of Information and Strategy is out with a Programme geared at building bridges and celebrating hardwork irrespective of political, religious or cultural affiliations. Tagged ‘AKWA IBOM CELEBRATES’, the programme, running as a multimedia campaign across all media platforms, targets the […]
Metro & Crime

EndSARS protest begins again in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Some youths in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday stormed the state House of Assembly to protest bad governance.   The youth under the platform of “Face of #EndSARS Movement,” insisted to see the speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye. The protesters, who barricaded the streets of Osogbo, marched to the state Assembly peacefully.   They […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica