DPO narrowly escapes, as gunmen kill two, abduct many in Kaduna

At least two persons were killed and one other seriously injured when gunmen attacked residents of Kaduna on Friday night. Reports also said that an unverifiable number of persons were abducted. The attack took place at the road between the Kaduna International Airport and Rigasa Railway Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) of the Rigasa Police Station was also said to have escaped the attack by the whiskers as his vehicle was riddled with bullet holes after engaging the bandits in a gun duel with some of his men.

The gunmen were said to have opened fire at motorists moving along the road at about 9pm. The attack was said to have affected three friends who were traveling together from Rigachukwu to Rigasa all within the local government area.

Two of the friends; Rabiu Auwal and Umar El- Khaddab were shot and later rushed to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna where Auwal died as a result of gunshot wounds on his chest while El-Khaddab is still battling for his life.

However the kidnappers have confirmed that the third person, Ismail Muhammed is with them. A source close to the family disclosed that the kidnappers called yesterday confirming that Khalil is with them.

The victim was also said to have spoken to the family too, explaining that he was shot with the bullet still lodged in his body. The kidnappers are, however, yet to make further demands from the family.

Meanwhile the remains of Auwal were laid to rest in the morning yesterday at Rigasa Cemetery with many residents present at the funeral. While the burial was on, the remains of an elderly man was also brought for burial and family members of the deceased said he was also a victim of the gunmen’s attack a day before.

There have been a series of attacks in Kaduna State in the last few days. Gunmen had unleashed terror on residents and travelers from the Kaduna-Abuja road which pass through, Chikun, Kachia and Kagarko local government areas of the state.

There had also been attacks in the same Igabi, Zangon Kataf and Giwa local government areas leaving at least 16 persons dead including a village head and his son who were killed in their home

