Metro & Crime

DPO not held for kidnapping in Edo –Police

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

Edo State Police Command yesterday debunked reports making the rounds that the Divisional Police Office (DPO) in charge of Ehor Police Division was arrested by the IG Special Anti-Kidnapping Team for alleged abduction and other crimes.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bello Kantongs, said in a statement that the social media report was untrue and should be disregarded by the general public.

 

He said: “The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a mischievous, malicious, fabricated and misleading report making the rounds on social media captioned: ‘DPO Ehor Divisional Police arrested by Special Anti-Kidnap team from the office of the IGP in connection to the kidnapping and other criminal activities.’ “To keep the record straight, there is no such unit called the Special Anti-Kidnap team in the office of the IGP, Abuja.

The report, which has already gone viral on various social media handles and platforms, is the work of mischief-makers aimed at tarnishing the image of the Force and inciting the general public against the police, particularly the Edo State Police Command.

 

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, therefore, called on the good people of Edo State and its residents to disregard the report and go about their lawful business.

 

The CP further stated that it is obvious that the criminal elements have already noticed that Ehor is no more profitable for them and decided to come out with the fake report to divert the attention of the police and the general public who are assisting the police with information about their criminal activities.

 

“However, for the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ehor Division, CSP Benjamin Benafa, reported at the Division on the 02/07/2021 and took over duties and responsibilities of the division on the 03/07/2021.

 

The DPO was instrumental for the rescue of nine passengers kidnapped in an 18-seater bus belonging to a private company on the 04/07/2021, travelling from Auchi to Benin.

 

The officer is presently at his duty post in Ehor, not arrested as being mischievously circulated.

 

“The CP is using this opportunity to assure members of the public of his continued commitment to protecting lives and property. He has also ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter to bring to book those behind the fake repor

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts UK, Ireland, Australia-bound cocaine, heroin

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted parcels of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis sativa being shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives and New Zealand.   The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said, in a statement yesterday, that a suspected notorious trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, behind […]
Metro & Crime

Four die, 33 injured in Oyo auto crash

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Four people lost their lives yesterday while 33 others were injured in a loan accident on Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State. The driver of the trailer lost control forcing the vehicle to veer off the road thereby throwing off some of the occupants. A witness told New Telegraph that the trailer ran into a pothole […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: NDLEA intercepts container laden with Tramadol

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…arrests Indian, 89 others, recovers 614kg of hard drugs National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a container load of Tramadol at the Apapa Port in Lagos State. The NDLEA officials also arrested 90 people, among them an Indian, during raids of drug cartels in parts of the state where 614.396 kilograms of various […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica