DPO not held for kidnapping in Edo –Police

Edo State Police Command yesterday debunked reports making the rounds that the Divisional Police Office (DPO) in charge of Ehor Police Division was arrested by the IG Special Anti-Kidnapping Team for alleged abduction and other crimes.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bello Kantongs, said in a statement that the social media report was untrue and should be disregarded by the general public.

He said: “The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a mischievous, malicious, fabricated and misleading report making the rounds on social media captioned: ‘DPO Ehor Divisional Police arrested by Special Anti-Kidnap team from the office of the IGP in connection to the kidnapping and other criminal activities.’ “To keep the record straight, there is no such unit called the Special Anti-Kidnap team in the office of the IGP, Abuja.

The report, which has already gone viral on various social media handles and platforms, is the work of mischief-makers aimed at tarnishing the image of the Force and inciting the general public against the police, particularly the Edo State Police Command.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, therefore, called on the good people of Edo State and its residents to disregard the report and go about their lawful business.

The CP further stated that it is obvious that the criminal elements have already noticed that Ehor is no more profitable for them and decided to come out with the fake report to divert the attention of the police and the general public who are assisting the police with information about their criminal activities.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ehor Division, CSP Benjamin Benafa, reported at the Division on the 02/07/2021 and took over duties and responsibilities of the division on the 03/07/2021.

The DPO was instrumental for the rescue of nine passengers kidnapped in an 18-seater bus belonging to a private company on the 04/07/2021, travelling from Auchi to Benin.

The officer is presently at his duty post in Ehor, not arrested as being mischievously circulated.

“The CP is using this opportunity to assure members of the public of his continued commitment to protecting lives and property. He has also ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter to bring to book those behind the fake repor

