DPO Removed As Case Of Lady Slapped For Rebuffing Love Advances Goes To Court

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Mushin Divisional Police Officer (DPO), where policemen tried to deprive a young lady from seeking justice.

The married lady was slapped for rebuffing the love advances of a man called Bebex in the Mushin area. The CP has also directed that the matter should be charged to court.

It will be recalled that the lady after the attack, made a video, calling for human rights activists to assist her in fighting for justice since the Bebex in question had money. When the matter was taken to the Mushin Police Station, some policemen there harassed, intimidated, and then forced her to make another video, claiming that she lied in the first video.

The policemen who were complicit in the saga have been identified, arrested, and are to face disciplinary actions. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, who revealed this on his Twitter handle yesterday, explained that Owohunwa gave the instruction after listening to all parties involved in the matter.

Hundeyin had twitted: “Due to multifarious interests in this matter and the need to ensure justice, CP Idowu Owohunwa is personally interviewing all parties in this case.

@Lagosdsva community members, landlord association, councilor representing the area, the committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Omolara and family, Bebex and his employ – ees, and lawyers representing both sides are in attendance. “It is elating and morale-boosting that we now have a willing complainant and as a result, a tenable case to present in court.

CP Owohunwa, having carefully listened to all parties, has established that there are indeed cases to answer and has therefore directed that the matter be charged to court imme – diately