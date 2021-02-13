DPO shoots Amotekun operative over arrest of Fulani man in Oyo community

There was crisis in the Surulere area of Ogbomoso South Local Government of Oyo State yesterday when a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was reported to have shot an Amotekun operative in the leg in defence of an arrested Fulani man. The DPO whose names could not be ascertained as at press time was said to have taken the action after the Amotekun Corps were informed that a Fulani Bororo man had maliciously damaged the farm of a farmer in the area. The Amotekun Commandant was intimated and two of the corps: Olatunji Mayowa and Jenyo Isiaka, were sent to invite the Fulani suspect.

They arrested him on Wednesday but Saturday Telegraph learnt that the DPO of Surulere local government area was called by one of the Fulanis and he ordered the arrest of three Amotekun officials. Upon seeing them at the police station, the DPO was said to have just started shooting.

“The DPO didn’t even listen to them, he just started shooting our people. Unfortunately, one of the officers was shot in his leg. Immediately he was rushed down to the teaching hospital”, the coordinator of the Ogbomoso South local government area was quoted as reporting. The right leg of the shot Amotekun operative was said to have been cast in POP at the hospital where he was being treated.

