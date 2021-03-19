DPP’s ill-health stalls Okorocha’s men’s trial for breaking into govt’s property

The trial of 14 associates of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, who were arrested for breaking in a governmentsealed property, was stalled yesterday following absence of prosecution counsel. The prosecution which should have commenced at the Owerri Magistrate’s Court yesterday was as a result of last month where the former governor was arrested alongside 14 associates for allegedly breaking into the Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments.

Director of Public Prosecution who is the state counsel, Mr. S. C. Ibechem, informed the court that he took ill and was only in the court to inform the court of his inability to appear for the continuation of prosecution. He said he needed to consult his doctor for medical attention while asking the court to adjourn the matter. The defense counsel, Chief Eddy Onyema, who did not oppose the DPP’s request, also told the court that he had no objection to the prayer made by Ibechem. However, the matter was subsequently adjourned to 22nd April, 2021, for continuation of prosecution under Magistrate Mrs. B. U. Adikaibe.

The 14 associates of the former governor most of who were in court were on 22nd February, 2021, accused of conspiring among themselves to disobey a lawful order issued by the state by removing a seal of the state government and entering the sealed premises of Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments owned by Okorocha.

Police prosecutor, Omo-Osagie M. A. had also told the court that Okorocha’s former appointees, Lasbery Okaforanyanwu, Ijeoma Igboanusi and his son in-laws, Uche Nwosu and Dr. Uzoma Anwuka, were still being sought. One of the suspects, Darlington Ibekwe was also accused of publishing a recorded defamatory matter on social media with intent to injure the reputation of the state government and the person of Governor Hope Uzodimma by exposing him to hatred, contempt, ridicule and damage his reputation.

