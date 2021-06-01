DPR awards indigenous firms marginal oil field licence

News Top Stories

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has awarded marginal oil field licences to indigenous oil firms, A.A. Rano, Shafa Exploration, Matrix Energy and Vhelblerg Exploration.

 

Some other winners are Sigmund Oil Field, Emadeb Energy, Casiva Ltd, Duchess Energy and Duport Midstream.

 

The award is coming a year after the 2020 marginal field bid round began, with 591 companies applying to win 57 oil fields on offer. The oil fields are located onshore, swamps and offshore. DPR Director/CEO, Engr. Auwalu Sarki, who spoke at the award ceremony yesterday in Abuja, said the fields would boost Nigeria’s daily oil production capacity beyond the current three million barrels per day. It was also estimated that Nigeria would produce an additional 100 million barrels of crude oil from the 57 fields, in the coming years.

 

According to him, the 161 companies shortlisted as potential awardees, out of which 50 per cent have met all conditions, had undergone a lengthy and vigorous process.

 

He added that DPR would not abandon the companies after the award, but work with them in order to ensure immediate development and attainment of first oil in record time.

 

He said: “The journey began exactly one year ago, June 1, 2020 with the launch of the bid round registration portal. The portal eased the registration and application process and ensured a transparent exercise.

 

“It also provided the platform for the virtual data room. It is important to state that the industry-enabled National Data Repository (NDR) provided all the requisite technical and logistics support for the successful conduct of the exercise.

