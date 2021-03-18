DPR generated N2trn for Nigeria in 2020 – Auwalu

The Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu has revealed that despite the crisis in the oil and gas industry occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department was able to generate N2 trillion for the country in 2020.

He made the revelation at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series, the 30th of its kind, with the theme: ‘Operational Excellence and Portfolio Optimisation, way forward for the oil and gas industry post COVID-19,’ on Thursday in Abuja,

He maintained that the DPR has consistently exceeded government’s revenue target by embracing systems and processes that ensure transparency and accountability in oil and gas revenue generation, computation, legacy debts recovery, collection and reconciliation.

Auwalu, who noted that the DPR has grown to become a business enabler for the industry in Nigeria, said it currently runs a progressive regulatory regime that focus on compliance and reward performance rather than on infractions and penalties.

He charged operators to eliminate inefficiencies by reducing cost, building partnerships and entrenching collaboration in the industry, given that the business environment in the industry has remained fragile.

