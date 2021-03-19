News

DPR generated N2trn in 2020 –Auwalu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu, has revealed that despite the crisis in the oil and gas industry occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the Department was able to generate N2trillion for the country in 2020.
He made the revelation at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series, the 30th of its kind with the theme ‘Operational Excellence and Portfolio Optimization, way forward for the oil and gas industry post COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja, He noted that the DPR had consistently exceeded government’s revenue target by embracing systems and processes that ensure transparency and accountability in oil and gas revenue generation, computation, legacy debts recovery, collection and reconciliation.

