DPR issues 3-month notice to illegal gas depot operators

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has issued a three-month quit notice for unregistered and illegal gas dealers in Nigeria to regularise their dealership or face possible sealing off of their business premises.

 

The DPR Branch Controller in Katsina State, Engineer Aminu Sanusi, who declared this, maintained that illegal gas depots, particularly those in Kastina state, must align or quit. The renewed campaign is targeted at instilling sanity into the gas dealership business and checkmate wanton gas explosions and the unnecessary loss of lives and properties in the state.

 

He said: “Whenever we discover an Illegal gas outlet, we usually give them Letter Of Demand of Explanation and insist they get registered and now some of them are Ignorant while some needed to be guided as to what Is expected from them.

 

”They are supposed to have our Letters and certificates indicating that they are registered with us, some are in the process of trying to register their shops while others are currently updating their papers and upgrading to other required facilities to guarantee the security and safety of lives and properties.”

 

He further assured that the agency will engage the Association of Gas Resellers, Katsina State Chapter, in the renewed drive as part of awareness campaign ,enlightenment and disabuse of the minds of the people from thinking that they can just start gas reselling without getting the needed approvals.

 

He said: ‘’We are relating with them and are engaging them so they can help us sanitize the gas dealership process. We want to create more Jobs so we are not trying to take the Jobs away from them, we want their Investments to prosper very well. ’’To Just start selling Gas Is not like a filling station where they see it as been complicated and complex.

This Is more than everybody can go Into. ‘’Also we are interfacing with the state government, we’ve been talking to the Commissioner for Environment, and other stakeholders, so that they can come up with a plan about locations and other implementable safety guidelines acceptable to the state government.”

 

On the level of awareness amongst both the consumers and dealers, he assured that the agency have developed and is currently running radio jingles and several other campaigns on the electronic media, airing two to four times a week for three months and sensitizing the public on the dangers of patronising gas resellers who were without their DPR Permit.

 

He insisted that those without the permit hadly abide by the rules and the regulations of operating gas reselling. He appealed to the populace to partner with the agency by reporting gas resellers that were operating without approved DPR Permit or those located in places they pose imminent threat to live and properties.

