DPR seals five filling stations for overpricing in Kwara

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up five filling stations in the Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, for offences ranging from overpricing, under-dispensing to abscondment.

Speaking with journalists after the monitoring of over 35 filling stations in Ilorin, the state capital, on Tuesday, the Controller, Ilorin Field Office of the DPR, Engineer Sule Yusuf, said there is no fuel scarcity and plan to increase fuel price in the country.

“We observed that operators seem to be taking laws into their hands by selling above what government has allowed them to sell, especially, for Petrol. We’ve been going out to monitor before, and we’ll continue to do that. Today is just special because it’s price of petrol we’re out to monitor as well as quality, quantity and pump efficiency.

“Two teams of the DPR officials went out this morning in different directions. We visited about 35 filing stations out of which two absconded and were sealed. They know the consequences. They’ll only be reopened when they show remorse, pay sanction fees and comply. About three stations were caught over-pricing. We’ve forced them to bring the price down to allowable range and they’ve complied so that they don’t continue cheating the public.

“For now, there’s no increase in pump price, so they have to comply. If any station is selling above window range of N162 and N165 per litre people should inform the authority. We’ll visit those stations and force them to comply in addition to sanction.”

