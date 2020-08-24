Metro & Crime

DPR warns against use of cell phones at petrol stations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned motorists to desist from using mobile phones while refuelling at filling stations to prevent fire outbreak.
Mr Olusegun Daboh, DPR’s Operation Controller in Osun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday, that such an act was dangerous, “as petrol is highly inflammable’’.
Daboh also appealed to motorists to always turn off their car engines before refuelling.
He further warned that marketers operating filling stations with an expired licence, selling above the regulated pump price and under-dispensing, would be sanctioned.
He said any unwholesome practice by petroleum marketers should be reported to the DPR office for appropriate action
Daboh said that the task force of the department would continue to carry out its routine surveillance in all the filling stations in the state to ensure that they comply with all the safety regulations.
He advised residents to always check their gas cylinder regularly for leakages to prevent fire, saying that it was advisable to look out for Nigeria Industrial Standard number on the cylinder whenever buying one.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NMA: Enugu poll show of shame to medicine profession  

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…sets up committee to probe disrupted elections The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has described the recent elections of its Enugu State branch, as a show of shame to the medicine profession.   Disturbed by the ugly development, the NMA, has set up a three-member committee led by a former President of the Association, Mike Ogirima with the immediate […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Edo as suspected assassins murder APC guber aspirant’s father in-law

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political tension and uncertainty in Edo State Thursday took a dangerous dimension following the sudden murder of one Professor Christopher Ogiehor. Prof. Ogiehor, aged 80 years, until his tragic death was the father in-law to one of the disqualified aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Majority Leader of the state House […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara cancels 2020 congregational Eid prayers

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State government has announced the cancellation of the 2020 congregational Eid prayers across the whole state because of the huge numbers that are expected to gather for the special Eid prayers and the possibility of such gatherings leading to spike in COVID-19 cases and potential deaths. This decision was announced by Deputy Governor Kayode […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: