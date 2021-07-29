Dr Alexis Parcells shares her incredible journey in the world of plastic surgery

If you dream of having an impact on other people’s lives, your motive should never be monetary or selfish growth.

It should service and only then you will be able to achieve your goal. Even the small steps and victories like receiving a mere thank you along your way will give you greater meaning and joy in life.

Dr Alexis Parcells is a surgeon on a mission to have a powerful impact on the lives of many by helping them regain their confidence as well as embrace their bodies open-heartedly.

Dr Alexis Parcells (@alexisparcellsmd) is a breast surgery expert, clinical instructor, author, and active volunteer for several breast cancer organisations like The Breasties and Minette’s Angels. In her long career, Dr Parcells has even written several textbooks and journal articles. She has also presented her research at numerous national and international meetings. Her experience can be vouched and is known to be trusted by patients.

Medicine was always her calling. She discovered it early while she was pretty young that she would want to create a life around the medical field. Growing up, it was always her passion to pursue a career in medicine, basically, since her father was a physician, it encouraged her even more and acted as a catalyst for her dream to turn into reality.

As she goes down memory lane, she recalls how the local community enjoyed the services provided by her dad as a local doctor and the joy it brought him to help others.

Serving and helping others is a form of sacrifice that Dr Parcells is willing to make every day for the sake of betterment in society. One of her main goals is to make women take back control of their bodies, empower them and change how the world perceive plastic surgery.

The journey sure sounds easy but she had to put in a lot of hard work to achieve the goal. She implies that you must be willing to put in the work if you want to make your dream come true. Dr Parcells’ journey has not been without challenges or hurdles. However, she made her way to the top through determination, resilience, and an undying passion for medicine. Truly, she is an inspiration.

To know more about Dr Alexis Parcells, follow her on her social media handles as well as all the organisations she is associated with:

Website (Self): www.alexisparcellsmd.com.

Website (SUNNIE): https://www.sunnieskin.com/

Breast cancer Organisations: https://www.minettesangels.org/, https://thebreasties.org/

