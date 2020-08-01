Dr Betta Edu emerges as the National Chairman of Nigeria Commissioners For Health Forum.

The Honorable Commissioner for Health Cross River State Dr Betta Edu has emerged as the acting National Chairman of the Nigeria Commissioner for health Forum.

The National chairman following a meeting with the Honorable Minister for Health Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire thanked the Minister for all the support to the forum thus far and thanked her colleagues for the privilege to Led the forum following after the foot step of the former chairman Dr Abba who did a great Job piloting the affairs of the Forum.

The new Chairman stated that topmost on the forums agenda now is to see that Nigeria can build a more resilient health system and Achieve Universal Health Coverage through the implementation of Basic Health Care Provision Fund and state Health Insurance Scheme in all states working with the Federal Ministry of Health, National primary Health Care Development Agency and National Health Insurance Scheme.

The forum will also seek to improve the general public health response of states to the COVID-19 Pandemic working in synergy with relevant Federal MDAs. There would be high level policy dialogues that will put health care on the political front burner in all states of the Federation working with The Honorable Minister for Health and the Nigerian Governors forum.

The chairman also hopes to reposition the forum with the establishment of a technical arm to engage Development partners and other key stakeholders.

We would take advantage of the present pandemic to advance discussions and actions on strategic building of health sector. Its COVID-19 today, another pandemic can put more burden on the health system in the future if we do not actively prepare. Building political capital will be crucial for our success, as a forum.

Like this: Like Loading...