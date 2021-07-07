News

Dr Betta Edu Eulogize Barr. Takon Asu Takon As CRSMOH Celebrate His outstanding years Of Service

It was a very emotional day at the CRSMOH as the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu alongside the State Head of Service Mrs Geraldine Akpet Ekanem, Directors and the entire Management and Staff of the Ministry bids farewell to Barr. Takon Asu Takon the immediate out gone Permanent Secretary of the Ministry after a fruitful and dedicated service years. Barr. Asu clocked 35yrs in service.

In her farewell message, Dr Edu thanked him for his dedication, commitment, team work, passion for his job and above all for standing by her all through his stay. “Today is just so emotional for me but in all, i want to use this opportunity to thank and commend Barr. Takon for giving his all for the CRS Civil Service, his hardworking nature, dedication, commitment and result driven nature is why we could achieve so much especially during the heat of the Covid-19 period. He’s an administrator per Excellence and a team player who embraced everyone and supported me in all the activities of this Ministry.

“We worked seamlessly together irrespective of our age differences. His contributions for the last 15months are one I’ll never forget in my entire life. He’s a father to everyone, a mediator, a goal getter and an achiever who’s support and efforts helped us achieve a lot in the health sector of our dear State; it was 15 months of unbeatable records in the health sector. With dignity he has served the State and will henceforth be made one of our consultants in the Health Ministry while i wish him God’s abundance grace, good health and more elevation even after his retirement.”

The Head of Service Mrs Geraldine Akpet Ekanem who happens to be in the same set with Barr. Asu as they both were employed into the civil service on the same year described him as one who has got her back and has always been there for her from the beginning of their career.

“Barr. Takon Asu is not only a colleague but also a brother who has been there for me even during my traditional marriage and wedding he was there, he’s a very hardworking and dedicated person, diligent, pragmatic and efficient in administrative duties and seeing him retiring today only makes me more proud of him as there’s no request from him for service extension which clearly shows he’s a man of dignity. As a State we’re very proud of him.”

Goodwill messages came from all the various Directors and Unit Heads, they all sang his praises with so many positive antecedents and track records thanking and appreciating him for everything he’s done for the Ministry and the CRS Civil Service.

In a message of thanks and appreciation, Barr. Asu who was made an ambassador of the He and She gender based group by the CRS Chapter Applauded the health commissioner for her leadership style and skills stating that she’s one of the most intelligent and result oriented Commissioners he has ever worked with, he thanked the Head of Service for honoring him, Directors, Unit Heads and the entire Management of the CRSMOH for the show of love, support and synergy.

