Dr Betta Edu Extends Her Scholarship Scheme To UNICROSS Post Graduate Association ….As She Bags  4 International & National Humanitarian Awards”

Support to educational progress of Young people in Cross River state has been the star point of humanitarian services offered by Dr Betta Edu to Cross Riverians. It is no news that Dr. Betta Edu has religiously paid fees for every child in her ward Adadama for the Last 5 years. In addition, she has supported many children to write Jamb and paid school fees in secondary and tertiary institutions for several Cross Riverians I’ve the years. Her numerous achievements in the health sector and commitment to youth empowerment has kept her constantly in the prayers of many including the University of Cross River State Post Graduate Students Association who she has recently extended her scholarship to 20 postgraduate students.

Speaking during a courtesy visit the President of the Association Comrade Joseph Isu Liwhu-Liwhu commended the Health Commissioner for her achievements and tremendous efforts that has completely transformed the health sector as well as her passion for healthy living and educational growth and development of Youths in the State.

“Honorable Commissioner, your outstanding achievements remains palpable to even the blind and audible to the deaf. Your commitment, passion and contribution to improving Health care and educational growth of our today’s Youth is what has singled you out for this outstanding Award of Honor. We appreciate you and thank you for putting the Youths of Cross River State first in everything as your good deeds remains too numerous to mention. The free Jamb registration, School Fee Payments for Students, financial support to thousands of Youths, your love, visit and support to the aged, sick, vulnerable, etc will never go unrewarded by God.”

In her response, Dr Edu thanked the Association for the honor stating that her desire is to achieve the vision of Governor Ben Ayade who wants to see every cross riverian live in good health and gets quality education no matter what. “Every day I wake up, I make it as a point of duty to help at least one family, I feel motivated and happy whenever i see our Youths showing passion and interest in education. For me, after Health comes Education as that remains a key if we must continue to compete with the World at large.

“Young people at all level must go to School! even our Governor with his busy schedule as Governor, His Excellency Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade still went back to school to acquire more knowledge. We must therefore do everything possible to stand out and stand tall if we must continue to produce great Nigerians who’ll continue to hold different Offices Globally. Capacity building remains my priority and as such I’ll never stop supporting the academic growth and development of the Youths.

Dr Betta Edu in her usual magnanimity has extended her Scholarship Program to cover over 20 persons undergoing their Post Graduate program in the Institution assuring the leadership of the Association that she will continue to support those under the Scholarship Scheme to enable them meet up with their academic needs.

In a vote of thanks, Hon. Pius Kejuo thanked the Honorable Commissioner for all her love and support not only in the health sector but also in the academic growth and development of the Youths of cross river state. “You’re more than a mother as there’s no time cross-river Youths/Students will come calling for support that you won’t come all out to help, you have redefined Leadership, revamping of the health sector. Your hard work will never go unrewarded as you’ll always remain the Queen Mother of the Youths and the Queen of Cross River State Health sector!.”

Other awards include National Youth Leadership Award. 100 most distinguished Female Leaders in Africa and Health sector award from US Alumni

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...