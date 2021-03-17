News

“Dr Betta Edu Officially Commissions University Of Calabar Holding Bay/Isolation Center, promise more support to the center”

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

” Uncial Vice Chancellor Prof Florence Banku Obi Is My COVID-19 Hero” – Dr Betta Edu.

In a special way to mark her 100 days in office, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar Prof Florence Banku Obi has successfully completed the setting up of an Ultra Modern Holding Bay/Isolation Center for the Institution. The ground breaking ceremony which took place about 3 weeks ago by the dynamic Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has yielded results as the structural edifice of the Male and Female Holding Bay built by the University of Calabar is completed.

Speaking before the commissioning of the center, the Vice Chancellor Prof Florence Obi has reinstated her commitment to protecting the lives of the students under her care. With the global Pandemic and the return of student to the campus there is need to put in place all precautionary measures to protect them. this is why the school has invested massively in providing hand washing facilities, infra Red thermometers and now the holding bay/ isolation center.

The VC applauded the support of Sen Prof Ben Ayade through his Health Commissioner who did not only support with COVId-19 preventive items but came on inspection of the COVID preparedness ahead of full resumption weeks back. “Let me at this juncture extend my appreciation, that of the entire Senate, Management and Students of this prestigious University to His Excellency Sen Prof Ben Ayade for his tremendous support, Dr Betta Edu i must say is indeed a round peg in a round hole and i thank Sen Ben Ayade again for always going for merit and result oriented persons to head certain parastatals as Dr Edu is one of such perfect appointees who have in many ways proven beyond every reasonable doubt that the lives and safety of every cross riverian remains her priority.

“from when the COVID-19 taskforce team was formed and a courtesy visit paid to Dr Edu, we’ve continually felt that Ayade’s magic touch through her, CRSG have been of immense support to us. This Holding Bay will be used judiciously for the purpose which it was built for and we’ll continue to partner with the CRSG through the Ministry of Health.

Before proceeding to officially open the Holding Bay, Dr Edu on her part commended the Vice Chancellor Prof Florence Obi for breaking the glass ceiling and doing exceedingly well since her inception as VC. “The Month of March is for Women and Prof Florence is one of those outstanding women achieving so much within a short period of time, i must say am very proud of her and every other woman out there, her appointment as VC is indeed timely. This Isolation center has helped Cross River state increase its isolation Bed space by 20 where quality care can be offered by the case management team for COVID-19 .

The government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade will continue to support this Isolation Center. We will be delivering more PPEs, Surgical Gowns, Oxygen Cylinder and oxygen concentrators Cupboards, washing sinks, manpower from case management, capacity building, and other things that will be needed to run this place.

I am sure that parents and Guardians will be rest assured that their wards are in safe hands judging from this vision and the commitment by Prof Florence the to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols are strictly observed here. Let me end by thanking Dr Akiba and his team for this wonderful effort and achievement. I call on other Institutions to emulate University of Calabar in doing the right thing.”

Highlight of the event was the official opening/commissioning of the Male and Female Holding Bay/Isolation Center, Inspection of the facilities, donation of COVID-19 items, COVID-19 prevention drugs, as well as cash donation by the honorable commissioner to support the center. In a vote of thanks, Dr Robert Omang the COVID-19 taskforce Secretary commended the health commissioner for always being efficient and supportive when it comes to health issues. With her during the event was the DVC Admin Prof Mike Okom, Permanent Secretary CRSMOH Barr Takon Asu Takon, Director Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara, Director Medical Services Dr Itam Abang, SA on health Dr David Ushie and a host of other dignitaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘I’m ready to talk,’ says Meghan ahead of Oprah interview

Posted on Author Reporter

  Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, said she had given an in-depth interview to U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey to be aired on Sunday because she was now free speak for herself, adding that being a royal was “not what people imagine it to be”. Meghan, 39, and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s […]
News

NANS EXPELS SENATE PRESIDENT ABUBAKAR GAMBO MOHAMMED FOR PUBLIC EXTORTION, ANTI ORGANIZATION ACTIVITIES, SABOTAGE AND GROSS INDISCIPLINE.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Earlier yesterday, the Global Secretariat of NANS issued a statement informing the general public on attempts by some former leaders of NANS who in their desperate mission have ganged up to tarnish the image of the Global President of NANS, cause division in the student movement and also set up a parallel Convention Planning Committee […]
News

Edo 2020: PDP aspirant, Ikhine, steps down for Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    A head of Friday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, a frontline aspirant of the party, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.     Obaseki last week defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his disqualification by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica