News

Dr Edu commissions upgraded Adadama health centre

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was a dream come true for the good people of Adadama Ward and the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu as she completed the renovation, upgrade and equipping of a standard Primary Health Care facility in Adadama. like its always being said ‘Charity begins at home’, Dr Betta Edu has today proven that, as she unveils one of the best equipped primary health facilities in the State during her visit to Adadama Ward.

Speaking during the commissioning exercise which witnessed political leaders, thousands of Adadama Youths, Health Workers, Mothers and Traditional Rulers, Dr Edu expressed her satisfaction as she can now sleep well. “The renovation of this facility is a dream come true for me as a couple of years back when i visited the village, i visited this health center for treatment and i was ashamed and embarrassed with the state of things, there was no light, no water, no consumables and indeed no life in it at all.

“I took a vow within myself that in my next visit whether as DG or not, whether in government or not I’ll make sure this facility becomes one of the best and am proud of what has been done here. I thank God Almighty for using me as a tool to rebirth this facility that will benefit my people and to Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for giving me all the needed support and platform.”

The facility has indeed undergone a rebirth through the magic touch of Dr Edu as they now have a running water, the Ayadecare tricycle ambulance, alumaco windows, standard flash doors, new electronic beds, well equipped facilities, rest rooms, solar system, offices etc. she has also assured them of a one year free anti malaria drugs while promising them a free registration of 1,000 people from Adadama Ward under the Ayade Care Health Insurance Scheme enrollment as this will subsequently spread to other Wards.

Expressing her joy especially as this giant achievement is been recorded during her reign as the DG of the CRSPHCDA, Dr Janet Ekpenyong thanked the Honorable Commissioner for always putting her people into consideration amidst the very numerous pressure and challenges that comes with her position/office.

“Adadama community will always rejoice because a particular righteous Betta is leading them, the show of love and support from this community to Dr Betta have been massive and indeed laudable. I’ll charge you all to watch out for Betta and Better things in Adadama. Evidently, the health sector is the most successful and fast growing sector in CRS today all because of her leadership and support from our father the health pro Governor Sen Ben Ayade.”

Dr Ekpenyong charged them to endeavor to always access care there and ensure that they guide and protect the facility as if anything goes bad they’ll be the ones to suffer it. High point of the commissioning was the financial support from the commissioner and her team to a family that was delivered of a triplet in the health facility showing an excellent performance from the health workers that were also commended.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said. Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine, reports Reuters. “Investigators have not at […]
News

Nasarawa moves to carry out forensic verification of LG workers

Posted on Author Check Emmanuel, LAFIA

Nasarawa State government at the weekend said it would carry out a forensic verification of local govern ment workers in the state to remove ghost workers and create sanity in the local government system.   Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Turaki, disclosed this to New Telegraph in his office in […]
News

Easter celebration: Catholic Bishop urges Nigerians to pursue peace, unity of Nigeria

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo yesterday called on those agitating for the disintegration of Nigeria to jettison the idea, but rather, work for its unity, progress and development under a united entity. The cleric condemned the issuance of ultimatum to some Nigerians to vacate a section of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica