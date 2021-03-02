News

“Dr Edu Felicitate With Gov Ben Ayade On His 53rd Birthday, Calls Him A Revolutionary”

The height by which great men reached and kept was not attained by a sudden flight but they while their companions slept were toiling upward at night in search of results and bigger dreams, the life of our amiable and erudite governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade is an example of such great men. 2nd March has become so iconic just like your numerous legacies and outstanding achievements spread all over the State that is benefiting cross riverians today.

Your Excellency, on this iconic day of your birth, i humbly wish to felicitate with you by thanking God Almighty for blessing us with a leader like you. Your fatherly love to us all, your large and kind heart, your support and understanding towards us as well as your trust in us is the reason why most of us have grown this tall.

Your Excellency, your Professionalism and Excellence has boosted development in our dear State in so many sectors such as Health, Education, Agriculture, Security, Power and Tourism. Today as a State, we’re boasting of a more robust Security, Environmental Protection, as well as human capital. Gov. Ben Ayade, your political ideology is so unique and people centred as you’ve thought us all to play Politics with Ethics.

Your numerous achievements/legacies ranging from the Cross Tiver state Pharmaceutical Company, Ayade Care social insurance, world class referral hospitals, Calabar Garment Factory, the Rice Seedling and seeds multiplication Centre, the 56 megawatts power plant, noodles manufacturing factory, chicken processing plant with capacity to process over 600,000 birds per day, the feeds mill factory, the 30,000 metric tons of Cocoa processing factory, a toothpick factory, the automated and vitaminized rice mill, renovations and equipping of General Hospital and PHCs among others, cannot be left out or forgotten in a hurry.

Is it about the health of your people, Your Excellency, you’ve placed a premium on the health of all cross riverians by ensuring that we get a Specialist Hospital today, all our General Hospitals now wears a new look, you’ve rolled out the drums for the State Health Insurance Scheme to commence just a week from today, free medical outreaches and eye surgeries you’ve sponsored many for other health benefits.

As a State i must say we’re not lucky but blessed to have you in the helm of affairs as your impact will be felt by many including your critics when you might have successfully completed your tenure. May this new age come to you with more Wisdom, Grace, Vision, Long Life, Good Health, More Fame, More Money, Greater Heights/Feats.

Happy birthday Your Excellency!!!

From your Daughter
Dr Betta Edu
Hon Commissioner for Health

