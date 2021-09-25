Dr. Eucharia Anunobi: I can no longer accept roles that glorify pornography

Nollywood veteran actress, Apostle Dr Eucharia Akuwa Anunobi, has just bagged a doctor PhD in Christian Education and Ministerial Arts from Kingdom Life Bible College. She told Flora Onwudiwe that her career cannot distract her relationship with God because her faith in God is on a solid foundation. Excerpts…

Congratulations, we learnt that you just bagged a PhD in Theology…

Thank you very much.

What aspect of Theology?

Christian Education and Ministerial Arts.

So it would be correct to address you as Dr. Eucharia Anunobi?

Of Course, is that in contention? Do they buy it in the market? That is my new title by the grace of God Almighty because I worked for it. So I am Dr. Dr. Eucharia Anunobi.

But why was it an issue, some argued that you do not merit the PhD certificate, that it was based on stardom, Can you defend it?

No, I have never heard anything like that, may be that is your own imagination. I never heard anybody says that because this is what I worked for; maybe that is your own circle or your own imagination, everyone knows that I deserve it, because five years of studying, researching and doing dissertation and facing academic panel, is that a joke? Everybody who knows me knows that I am a scholar, I have always been a scholar. I am a believer of the saying: knowledge is power. And everyone who knows me right from the time I came into the industry, that is the entertainment industry, knows I did not come in as an illiterate, I came in as a graduate and had my first degree in English Language from the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). I got my Masters in Social Work and I have gone ahead to also have my Post graduate in Diploma in Pastoral Leadership and everyone can see that I have been working steadily with regards to my academic life and pursuit. So why would anybody wake up and think that? I just think it is a figment of the imagination of a low life who does not appreciate good things. And you know naturally success attracts a lot of envy and when you are going up a lot of people get angry that they are down and they expect that you should be on the same level with them, but when you have left them it gets them upset.

When you say five years, so the Theology programme took you away from your fans that are always delighted watching you on the screen?

I wouldn’t say it took me away from my work because when you are doing your preparation for PhD, you are not going to lectures on a daily basis, because it involves a lot of research. So most of the time you are actually on your own , you do your research, you go and submit, so you still have time to do everything that has to do with your career. So it didn’t take me away from my work as it were. Of course, there were times that I had to be away when I needed to face academic panel or when I needed to prepare for my dissertation. There were times I was not really be available, but in this life with wisdom, you learn to prioritise, so I learnt to prioritise with my career, my ministry, my educational pursuit. Whenever I had time to do the work as an actor I always did it. Since I came into the industry going to 24 years plus now, I have always been acting because acting is my major uplifting platform that God has given to me; so I am not going to leave it for anything. So what I have learnt is to balance everything – my ministry, career and my educational pursuit.

As an ordained Apostle of Christ, how does working in the vineyard of God affect your present life?

Well to the glory of God, first of all, I want to say that my full titles actually are Apostle Dr. Eucharia Akuwa Anunobi. My pursuit, my work and gospel work of Jesus as a teacher of the word put me on a higher pedestal to see how God wants us to see things and live. God visiting me and giving me the gift of salvation is one of the greatest gifts I treasure so much, and of course it helps me to align my life not to work in the path of foolishness.

You are still in the industry; does it not distract or affect your relationship with God?

I will say God found me in totality. Of course I was born and bred in a Christian home and I gave my life to God on March 17, 1997; that was about a year after I came into the industry and had become very famous. So it is not distracting that I am in the industry because God found me and I found God. If you have God as your trainer, if you have God as your coach, if you have God as your guide, you will not be distracted because what God does in the life of anyone, who takes Him seriously is that He has to align you with every step that you take, He has to align with every script that you take. In a script that comes your way as an actor who is a true Christian, He has to see that every script or every story that is in a movie script is actually, at the end of the day, glorifying God. So when you are a Christian and you are an actor hold on to a Christian faith; it is rather is a plus to your life because it guides everything that you do, it guides your relationship with the people that you meet , it guides relationship with the people that you meet on a daily basis, it guides how you talk to people, it guides how you relate with people, even it guides how you relate with your family, brothers and sisters, with your wife as a man with your husband as a woman and the generality of the public even with your neighbour. So it is not a distracting thing you know that you are an entertainer and then you have God.

It can be seen that your relationship with God is profound so you may be restricted in accepting all roles; so what do you look out now in a script before going on set?

Of course as a Christian there will be some roles that you will not take, I mean roles pertaining to pornography do not glorify God in anyway. Roles that tend towards using profanity do not glorify God in anyway. If you have to act roles that involve profanity but at the end of the day showcase that you’ve become a changed person, that you’ve encountered the story of God … so If you get a role as prostitute or an armed robber and at the end of the day you are committing this crime in the script as it were but finally you now repent, of course such role I will take it as it were. But if it’s just for the sake of vanity and the story is not adding any value to you, humanity and neither is it glorifying God, of course I won’t take the role. As I said earlier, being a Christian opens your eyes to knowing what should be the right script that you should be involved in. Basically as an actor you will have to look at roles that do not go into unnecessary exposure of the body, do not go into unnecessary profanity, do not go into trying to take the glory of God and give it to Satan.

You place an advert for a life partner, suppose no one man comes up, would you assume that they were intimidated by your profile?

The moment a lady is single, that is just an advert of its own. If you are single you are single, because there is no wedding ring on your hand, because it has not been said anywhere that you are married. It is natural, you are just being single as a female or male, so it’s an advertisement of its own. Naturally, in life when you have what you call a high profile personality what it does is it streamlines the kind of people that will come your way which is a natural thing, because Eagles don’t flock with the Vultures. So the same thing applies with both male and female high profile people. You find out the standard is high, and then the people that want to see you in that standard are also streamlined. But truly at the fullest of time those who will fit into the favour are going to come. Men most of the time have what we call lily liver. What I will say about men who may not be on the same status with a woman who is on a high level is that, you have a certain status or you’ve also reached a certain level, that is not supposed to stop you from reaching out to the person because the person can also help to pull you up higher, that is what I will say. So I am not saying in quote that he must also be an Igbo, but he may be an Eaglet who is coming up that will make a move; so it is a natural thing.

Men tend to intimidated by women with long list of qualifications; combine that with veteran in Nollywood that maybe too much to handle and that such a woman will be difficult to control…

I do not agree. It is only in Africa we always hear men are afraid of women or they get scared or they are intimidated by women who are of high status. I want to say that it can only be in Nigeria because I don’t want to speak about Africa, or speak about Kenyan, Ghanaian or Sierra Leonean men, maybe it is only here in Nigeria. Again, I don’t want to believe it is in my country Nigeria, because I know there are high profile men out there who love high profile women. You may be talking about those who are chicken hearted, lily livered; they’re the ones saying those things. If someone has first degree and they are going after a woman with higher degrees, with PhD , you are going to be a plus to their life. I don’t think so.

