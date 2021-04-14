Dr. Humberto Palladino Talks About His Journey As A Migrant Doctor

At first glance, Dr. Humberto Palladino seems like any other plastic surgeon someone might run into. However, when one hears him speak, they quickly realize that he’s something uniquely different. According to the American Immigration Council, over 200,000 doctors within the US were qualified in international institutions. Many of these doctors came to the US for a better quality of life. Several have found what they were searching for. However, the struggle to get here isn’t an easy one and usually takes its toll on the doctor. Considering that, Dr. Palladino’s journey from Argentina to South Florida is truly remarkable.

A Student Doctor in Argentina

Dr. Palladino was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the son of two doctors. Naturally, his passions and interests skewed toward the medical profession, with a lot of his academics focused on helping him become a doctor himself. Early in his life as a doctor, he realized that he felt most at home while doing surgery. His interest in anatomical dissections and learning about structural components grew as he progressed in his surgical residency at Texas Tech University. At the end of his stay there, Dr. Palladino realized that he wanted to take part in plastic surgery because of the field’s life-changing aspect.

Becoming a Plastic Surgeon

The doctor spent a few years at the renowned Mayo Clinic for his plastic surgery residency. During this time, he went through surgical training while keeping his family together and spending time with them. Dr. Palladino fondly remembers that his wife offered him immense support during this challenging process. Once he completed his residency, he moved to Texas and eventually settled in South Florida with his brother to open a practice. Learning the ins and outs of running a business in the US was another challenge, but the doctor was well-equipped to overcome it. After spending so many years struggling to make a place for himself in the US, he managed to get his practice up and running smoothly.

A Masterful Entrepreneur Is Born

Everyone has heard about “The American Dream,” and Dr. Palladino is one of its exemplars. Not only did he set up a practice, but he helped implement the business’s client management system at Top Aesthetics. The system was designed to offer doctors patient records at their fingertips, making it easy to deliver personalized service and follow-ups. Additionally, he’s embarked on an ambitious plan to provide an app that could improve the patient experience. While it’s still in its early phases, this could be a revolutionary advance for the field of aesthetics and regenerative surgery.

Bolstering a Professional Workforce

Dr. Palladino’s practice is already an outlier. Investopedia notes that as many as one-fifth of all new businesses fail within the first two years, but Top Aesthetics is still going strong. This success may be due in part to how the doctor sees patients. Instead of viewing them as monetary gain, he sees them as human beings and treats them accordingly. As a migrant doctor, Dr. Humberto Palladino is bringing back humanity to the practice of plastic surgery in the US.

Like this: Like Loading...