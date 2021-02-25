Health

Dr Juan Izquierdo on revolutionary changes in cosmetic dentistry

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

From being born to a family of accountants to becoming a successful dentist and transforming the dental healthcare industry, Dr. Izquierdo has been putting a smile across the faces of his patients and fellow dentists alike.
Here’s a lowdown on how he is creating a significant impact through his leading dental healthcare brand.
Making others smile is his priority
Since he was a child, Dr. Izquierdo prioritized becoming a dentist and a successful entrepreneur.
This was because of his life-long dream of putting the best possible smiles across people’s faces.
He loves it when he sees his patient light up with pearly whites.
But it was no bed of roses for Dr. Izquierdo.
He attended the best courses in the United States, Brazil and Europe to pursue smile perfection and symmetry with utmost dedication. His path of learning involved meeting different people and encountering various styles.
That’s how Dr. Izquierdo was able to found CG Smile and transform it into a leading dental healthcare brand that incorporates all aspects of dentistry from functionality to aesthetics to harmony – thus providing holistic dental care.
According to Dr. Izquierdo: “I had the intuition early on in my life where I could see that if I had to have a future in dentistry (a successful one) I will have to implement strategies that would target two major sectors – smile designs and general dentistry.”
Leading the dental healthcare brand to new heights of success
Dr. Izquierdo claims that his center for smile design – CG Smile in Coral Gables, Florida, incorporates the highest and most advanced levels of technology.
It offers highly efficient treatments such as robot-assisted implant placement.
Dr. Izquierdo uses leading technology like high-tech 3D imaging scanning and tomography to treat his patients.
Besides, the facility at CG Smile is state of the art in modern dentistry, which incorporates the newest technology, ideas, and features.
To take it several notches higher and transform it into the most sought-after dental healthcare brand, Dr. Izquierdo has created an in-house laboratory with master ceramists on-site for same-day delivery.
This particular concept is new in dentistry – Dr. Izquierdo, through his center CG Smile has pioneered it to benefit the patients and change the workflow to a more advanced and efficient one across dentistry.
This allows a patient to come in and leave with a completely different smile in a matter of hours.
Given his experience and proven track record in transforming dentistry through his leading dental healthcare brand, Dr. Izquierdo’s advice is well worth considering.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Posted on Author Reporter

    Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are combined in a two-shot schedule. The British researchers behind the trial said data on vaccinating people with the two different types of coronavirus vaccines could help understanding of […]
Health

Man gets COVID-19 twice with second hit ‘more severe’

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man in the United States has caught Covid twice, with the second infection becoming far more dangerous than the first, doctors report. The 25-year-old needed hospital treatment after his lungs could not get enough oxygen into his body, reports the BBC. Reinfections remain rare and he has now recovered. But the study in the […]
Health

Smile Train partners speech pathologists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The global cleft charity, Smile Train, has partnered Speech Pathologists and Audiologists Association in Nigeria (SPAAN), in a bid to improve the treatment and care of cleft lip and palate patients. In a virtual meeting to commemorate this year’s International Month of Hearing and Speech, Smile Train Programme Manager for West Africa, Ms. Victoria Awazie, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica